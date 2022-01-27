NVIDIA announced this morning that the GeForce NOW app is now available on 2021+ LG 4K televisions via the LG Content Store. This includes support for OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD models.

To celebrate the occasion, NVIDIA details that qualifying LG purchases from February 1 to March 27 in the US will come bundled with a 6-month Priority membership to the service. Free GFN membership? Yesh, please.

The app is already live on the store (liked below), so have some fun on this beautiful Thursday.

Just don’t forget a controller.