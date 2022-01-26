Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Specs [Unofficial]

Getting a little impatient while we wait for the new Galaxy S22 lineup of devices? I can’t say I blame you, as these phones are shaping up to be pretty darn sweet. As far as specs are concerned, Samsung is sparing no expense, as evidenced by the following leak.
Thanks to WinFuture, we’ve got a look at all of the specs for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. We’ve compiled them into a handy dandy table below. The highlights include 120Hz displays across the board, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, a base of 8GB RAM, upgraded camera systems, UWB support, IP68 ratings, and plenty else.
The only thing we don’t know about these phones is confirmed US pricing. We don’t like to share that stuff until it’s official from Samsung, so we’ll have to wait for Galaxy Unpacked to get that.
Have a look and let us know what you think below.
Galaxy S22 Lineup Specs
|Galaxy S22
|Galaxy S22+
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Software
|Android 12 (One UI 4.1)
|Android 12 (One UI 4.1)
|Android 12 (One UI 4.1)
|Display
|6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080, Infinity-O, 10 - 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi
|6.6-ich Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080, Infinity-O, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440, Infinity-O Edge, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 500 ppi
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM, Storage
|8GB RAM, 128/256GB
|8GB RAM, 128/256GB
|8/12GB RAM, 128/256/512GB
|Battery
|3700mAh, Fast Charging, Qi Charging
|4500mAh, Fast Charging, Qi Charging
|5000mAh, Fast Charging, Qi Charging
|Rear Cameras
|50MP (Main camera, 85°, f/1.8, OIS, 2PD)
12MP (Ultra-wide angle lens, 120°, f/2.2)
10MP (Telephoto lens, 36°, f/2.4, OIS)
|50MP (Main camera, 85°, f/1.8, OIS, 2PD)
12MP (Ultra-wide angle lens, 120°, f/2.2)
10MP (Telephoto lens, 36 °, f/2.4, OIS)
|108MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS)
12 MP (Ultra-wide angle, 120°, f/2.2, 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF)
10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 2PD, OIS)
10 MP (Telephoto, 11°, f/4.9, 2PD, OIS)
|Front Cameras
|10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24", 1.22 µm, 2PD)
|10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24", 1.22 µm, 2PD)
|40 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/2.8", 0.7 µm, AF)
|Other
|IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, face recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, data security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN
|IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, face recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, data security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN
|IP68, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, face recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, child mode, data security: KNOX, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, UWB (UWB only in Plus and Ultra)
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, UWB (UWB only in Plus and Ultra)
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, UWB (UWB only in Plus and Ultra)
|Dimensions, Weight
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, 167g
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm, 195g
|163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, 227g
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green
|Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green
|Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green
