Now it’s officially official, Samsung will host Galaxy Unpacked on February 9 at 10am ET (7am PT). It is here where we’ll be introduced to the new Galaxy S22 family and we assume they’ll also show us the new Galaxy Tab S8 family.

There isn’t much we don’t know about these upcoming devices, except for pricing. We know what the phones look like and we know what the tablets look like. Both look like really solid lineups, so if you’re a Samsung fan, 2022 is shaping up quite nicely.

Mark your calendars!