Amazon Italy and France have let slip essentially everything we need to know about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup (reservations now open!). That lineup consists of the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. This isn’t our first time hearing about these devices when it comes to specs, but most interestingly, we’re getting an idea of what to expect in terms of pricing. Spoiler alert: It’s gonna hurt.

That Tab S8 Ultra is the heavy hitter, so let’s recap that tablet. It’s detailed to feature a 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) 120Hz display, Snapdragon chipset, massive 11,200mAh battery, impressive rear camera system, S Pen support, and Android 12. As far as Android tablets are concerned, it will be the tippity top of the food chain. According to the information displayed on Amazon, this tablet will be priced at €1,159 for the WiFi-only model. For 5G connectivity? €1,308. Converted to US dollars, which may or may not be the case (we won’t know until Samsung makes it official), that’s nearly $1,500.

Things will undoubtedly get less expensive if you don’t require such amazing specs. Presumably the least expensive entry would be the WiFi-only Galaxy Tab S8, featuring an 11-inch display (2560 x 1600), Qualcomm chipset, single 13MP rear camera, the same S Pen support, 8,000mAh battery, and Android 12. We don’t have pricing yet for the S8 and S8+ models, but feel free to place your predictions down below.

For more spec info on this lineup, see our past writeup.

Regardless of price, these are some handsome looking tablets. It sucks that their cost will likely keep many away, but if you want a good Android tablet experience, you’ll need to pay up. Samsung has already opened reservations for the tablets, so if you’re interested, you can sign-up below. There is no money down or commitment necessary, just FYI.

// Pocketnow