Samsung has confirmed this week that its next Unpacked event will take place in February (a couple of weeks away) and fans should get ready for the “ultimate Ultra experience.”

Typically, Samsung would give us an actual day the event is to take place, but maybe due to COVID they’re keeping it fluid right now? The day doesn’t really matter, though. Most importantly, we have many devices to look forward to, notably the Galaxy S22 lineup that will include the Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus we’re also anticipating the arrival of the new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

Here’s a fun little excerpt from Samsung’s post.

At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device. With it, you will own the night — taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. You will also dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere. You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem. And, yes, you will help Samsung rewrite the future of smartphones once again. Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience.

This has to be exciting for Ultra fans.

What should also be exciting? According to The Verge, you’ll be able to pre-order (more like reserve) the Galaxy S22 Ultra starting tomorrow on Samsung’s website, sight unseen. This isn’t the first time Samsung has allowed buyers to do this, so it’s nice to see this hype move live on.

We’re sure to learn much more about the Galaxy S22 in the coming days and weeks.

// Samsung