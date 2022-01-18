YouTube TV is Getting The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV. Yep, that’s the word out of a deal announced today between Google and Allen Media Group (AMG). While talking up a cloud services agreement, the press release for the news also brought up the famed weather tracking channel you’ve probably all turned to during a big storm or weather event.

While The Weather Channel isn’t available just yet, AMG said to expect it at some point in 2022 (this year). We don’t know if a price increase will come with it or if your $65/mo subscription will stay the same, although I kind of doubt The Weather Channel would usher in another moment of anger for subscribers after that whole ESPN debacle.

And that’s all I’ve got for you. The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV this year.