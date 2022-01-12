A fresh Android 12L beta build just dropped for supported Pixel phones, if anyone is up for some testing today. The Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a all got new builds for Android 12L Beta 2 that can be installed. Builds for the Pixel 6 line are still marked as coming soon.

Google hasn’t given us a list of changes, so this one is a bit of a mystery. Since Android 12L is designed for tablets, flashing this to your phone likely won’t do much. We’ll still give it a run anyway and report back if we find anything fun.

Install Android 12L Beta 2

Release date: January 12, 2022

Build: S2B2.211203.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: January 2022

The Android Beta program for 12L is still not open, so if you want to play with the latest, you’ll have to manually flash. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.