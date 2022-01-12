The Pixel 6 lineup is in a tough spot. Currently, the majority of owners are waiting on the December and January patch that should also bring with it the Feature Drop that was supposed to arrive last month. As we now know, there was a bug in that update, so Google postponed it for later this month. Meanwhile, continuous buggy behavior on the devices is leading many to take to social media, raising concerns about various issues associated with both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Due to this, in what could be a major blow to Google’s flagship models, YouTuber MKBHD has announced that he will no longer recommend the Pixel 6 Pro to his viewers.

This is very noteworthy, as MKBHD has always been a vocal advocate for Google’s smartphone business. However, in the tweet which was sent Tuesday evening, he states that his Pixel 6 Pro has, “gotten so buggy” that he can no longer recommend it at its retail price of $900.

MKBHD also points to December’s missing update as a reason that the Pixel 6 Pro has been a “bad experience.”

My Pixel 6 Pro has slowly gotten so buggy since launch in October that I can no longer recommend it at $900. Combined with the latest botched update it's just been a bad experience. My SIM is back in an S21 Ultra til the next review. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 12, 2022

Why is this bad for Google? Well, the tweet has gained nearly 40,000 likes. Typically, you don’t want this much bad press associated with your device. If anyone was on the fence as to whether or not to buy this phone, this single tweet from a prominent individual in the tech space could easily sway their decision.

We assume most Pixel 6 Pro owners don’t have a fallback Galaxy S21 Ultra device to use like MKBHD, so while owners are patiently waiting, we can at least take comfort in knowing that an update is indeed coming and it should address quite a few of the issues people are having.

Hang in there, Pixel 6 fans.