Verizon is now shipping out the January security patch to select Samsung devices. This week, it’s the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the new Galaxy S21 FE.
Below you can view the new software build numbers, important if you’re wanting to verify that you’re on the latest software.
Updated Build Numbers
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQU2BUL7
- Note 20: N981USQS2EULH
- Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS2EULH
Changelogs show nothing additional for the Note devices, but the S21 FE does have a few bug fixes on top of the security patch. Verizon specifically mentions certain app notification vibrations have been fixed, improvements for smart view connections, and a couple more minor things.
Have at it!
