Verizon is now shipping out the January security patch to select Samsung devices. This week, it’s the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the new Galaxy S21 FE.

Below you can view the new software build numbers, important if you’re wanting to verify that you’re on the latest software.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQU2BUL7

: G990USQU2BUL7 Note 20 : N981USQS2EULH

: N981USQS2EULH Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS2EULH

Changelogs show nothing additional for the Note devices, but the S21 FE does have a few bug fixes on top of the security patch. Verizon specifically mentions certain app notification vibrations have been fixed, improvements for smart view connections, and a couple more minor things.

Have at it!

// Verizon [2] [3]