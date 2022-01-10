More details concerning the upcoming next-gen Motorola Razr 3 have hit the web, thanks to a source belonging to XDA. According to this source, looking forward to this Razr 3 may not be the worst thing to do if a foldable phone toots your horn, as it’s disclosed that finally, Motorola is going to pump some high-end specs into these things.

As detailed, the Razr 3 is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a big time upgrade over the 7 series chipsets that have been included in the past. The last $1K+ foldable Motorola shipped came with a Snapdragon 765G, which is hardly inspiring at that price.

On top of a next-gen chip for a next-gen phone, we can potentially look forward to an HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as three storage/RAM configurations: 6GB, 8GB, 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB of storage. Options are good and this should also help Motorola stretch out the pricing a bit, if that’s actually the goal.

The phone is also reported to include UWB, which would allow the phone to take advantage of new positioning tech. UWB is the foundation for things like digital car keys, something Google and carmakers like BMW have been hyping.

There’s still a lot we don’t know. Has the hardware been vastly improved? It better have an IP rating if it wants to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. And what about the camera situation? Will that be any good? From our perspective, it’ll take quite the device to get folks away from Samsung’s foldable lineup.

Let’s see what you got, Moto.

// XDA