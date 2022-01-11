Samsung’s latest, the Galaxy S21 FE, is now available for purchase. For those looking to score this device, we’d recommend going through Samsung’s website, as we always do, because the company is offering up to $560 in trade-in values, as well as a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds (aka Galaxy Beans).

For $699, the Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, base of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging, Wireless PowerShare, a triple rear camera setup, 5G connectivity (Sub-6 + mmWave), stereo speakers, IP68, and it’s the first Samsung smartphone to run Android 12 (one UI 4.0) out of the box.

To make the phone an even more attractive offer, Samsung is also offering $100 of store credit to get other goodies along with the device, or if you want to upgrade those Galaxy Buds Live earbuds to Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung will let you do so for only $30. That’s a really good offer.

The initial feedback we’re seeing from readers is that this phone has launched a bit too late, since the next line of Galaxy S22 devices is shortly inbound. That’s a fair point, but more importantly, this phone can at least take the S20 FE’s place on retail shelves, ensuring buyers aren’t having to buy an older device with no other mid-tier options. The phone is in a funky spot price and timing wise, but still, it’s better to have it than not.

If you’d like to snag one, follow the link below. We’ll try to get our hands on one for review, but no promises.