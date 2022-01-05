Skagen, no stranger to making great looking timepieces both analog and smart, announced the new Falster Gen 6 smartwatch this week. Based on Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatch and running Wear OS 2, the new Falster features all of the improvements that were introduced with the Gen 6, such as upgraded health and wellness features, as well as the big performance boosts that came with the Snapdragon 4100+ chipset.

For specs, the Falster Gen 6 features a 1.28-inch touchscreen (326dpi), 42mm case, 3 ATM water resistance, WiFi, GPS, NFC, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and upgraded fast charging. For software, Fossil notes that the device is compatible with the inbound Wear OS 3 software upgrade, scheduled for later this year.

As you can see in the above header image, Falster Gen 6 comes in a variety of hardware options, but all are priced at the same $295.

Falster Gen 6 is now purchasable via Skagen’s website.