For CES, TCL made quite a few announcements spanning across its product portfolio. For us, we’re interested in the phone news. This week, the company announced a Verizon exclusive in the TCL 30 V 5G, while also announcing that T-Mobile would get its first TCL phone with the TCL 30 XE 5G.

We don’t yet have pricing and an availability date, but you can expect both devices to offer decent specs, including 5G connectivity, at a totally reasonable price. TCL details that the TCL 30 V will offer a triple rear camera setup with the main shooter being 50-megapixel, 6.7-inch display (60Hz refresh rate), 4,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset with 4GB RAM.

For the TCL 30 XE which will be available on T-Mobile first then followed by wider carrier availability, it comes with a 6.5-inch display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 4GB RAM, microSD support, face unlock, and Android 11.

I still don’t get how these less expensive devices come with expandable storage and face unlock while my Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t, but that’s life.

Once we have official pricing and availability, we’ll be sure to share.

// TCL