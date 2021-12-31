YouTube TV is Losing a Couple of Channels Today

YouTube TV has had a weird couple of months, thanks to a two high profile and somewhat-public negotiations involving its channel line-up. Those two – with NBC and Disney – ended OK for subscribers, but to end the year, we’ll see some channels disappear, though I’m not sure most will mind or notice.

In an email going out to subscribers, YouTube TV is informing customers that they will lose CNBC World and NBC Sports Network starting today, December 31.

The email doesn’t say why CNBC World is going away, but NBC Sports Networks is ceasing operations. This was a known happening in the TV industry. All cable and streaming TV providers are losing those, with some content moving over to USA.

Also, three Stadium college sports channels, which were a part of the Sports Plus package are also being removed.

Hi Kellen, We are writing to inform you of a few changes to our channel lineup. The following channels will no longer be made available on YouTube TV starting today, Friday, December 31, 2021, and you will no longer be able to watch live or access content you may have recorded in your Library from these channels: CNBC World

NBC Sports Network Please note that NBC Sports Network is ceasing operations for all distributors, but much of its programming will be transferred to USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV. We are sorry to share this news, but please know that at this time no other changes have been made to your YouTube TV service. As always, thank you for being a YouTube TV member. Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

For 2022, you keeping your YouTube TV subscription around?