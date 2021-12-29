Droid Life

Verizon Galaxy S21 Lineup Gets December Patch, Visual Voicemail Improvements

Galaxy S21

Samsung is relentless, pushing updates like crazy before we kick off 2022. I almost feel bad for their software team, but hey, I suppose this is what they signed up for and I’m sure they’re compensated well for their efforts. Anyhoo, Verizon’s lineup of Galaxy S21 devices is now receiving yet another update, this time with December’s security patch. That’s right, this is the phone’s second update in one month.

Beyond the patch, Verizon also lists improvements for Visual Voicemail. This is great news for anyone using that tool.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S21: G991USQS4BULC
  • S21+: G996USQS4BULC
  • S21 Ultra: G998USQS4BULC

Samsung out here trying to get its King of Android Updates crown returned. I like it.

// Verizon [2] [3]

