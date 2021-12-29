It may be too late for a stocking stuffer, but a Nest Mini (2nd Gen) at $25 is hard to turn down. Typically priced at $49, Best Buy is selling them at 50% off, getting you access to Google Assistant and tunes wherever you have a wall outlet.

Having had one of these puppies in my home since launch, I can tell you that they’re a really upgrade over the original Home Mini. The sound these pump out is much thicker and I also feel that the microphone array is much better at hearing me over cranked music. For $25, it’s a must-have.

