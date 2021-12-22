Motorola Confirms List of Phones Getting Android 12 and When

After pointing out a fresh update to Motorola’s only flagship phone in recent memory and openly wondering when it would receive its Android 12 update, a reader reached out to let us know that Motorola provided an official list yesterday. What timing! Not only that, but Motorola provided a timeline for when the first Android 12 updates would arrive on its phones and what features we can expect.

The official list of Motorola phones getting Android 12 is as follows:

razr 5G

razr 2020

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

moto g pro (business edition)

In Motorola’s blog post for this bit of news, they said they are still working on putting together Android 12 and their My UX experience, with beta tests happening now. They expect the first public updates to be available in February 2022.

So what’s new to Android 12 from Motorola? It’s mostly what you would expect. You’ll get the Material You Dynamic Coloring (below), the Conversations widget, new accessibility features including Extra Dim, Mic and Camera indicators for privacy awareness, the Privacy Dashboard, easier switching between phones, and a Moto Gametime to help you focus on your gaming career. There are more items that Motorola said to be on the lookout for as well.

Once we get to February, we’ll start letting you know which phones are first.

Cheers Saša!