Galaxy Note 9 Gets First Update on Its New Quarterly Schedule

The Galaxy Note 9 from Samsung is old enough that it no longer receives monthly updates, but that doesn’t mean the phone is done getting new software. Now on a quarterly schedule, Samsung’s oldest still-supported Note phone is getting a fresh piece of software to finish out the year.

Through Verizon (and elsewhere too, we assume), Samsung is giving the Galaxy Note 9 the November Android security patch and build QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU9FUK1. This build is supposed to provide performance improvements in addition to the “most up to date Android security patches.”

To check for an update if you are running a Note 9 still, you’ll head into Settings>About phone>Software updates>Check for updates.

Enjoy.