NVIDIA announced this morning that cloud gaming lovers can instantly purchase RTX 3080 memberships for its GeForce NOW gaming service, with the pre-order period now over.

We’ve already detailed what the RTX 3080 membership gets you. To put it simply, you get unmatched cloud computing power to play your Fortnite, Cyberpunk, or whatever else you may want to play. More specifically, gamers can expect to stream the highest resolution at the best FPS, regardless of what device you’re playing on. For example, desktop and laptop players will see up to 1440p at 120FPS. If you want to play on your Android device via the GeForce NOW Android app, you’ll have up to 120FPS gameplay, as well as 4K HDR streaming to SHIELD TV.

The RTX 3080 tier also comes with an extended session length of 8 hours.

For pricing, RTX 3080 membership costs $99 for 6 months of access. If you game for hours, it’s a fine price for this level of power, I’d imagine.