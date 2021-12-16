Subscribers of Google Fi who have had an active account should jump into their Fi app or online account, as their holiday gift is awaiting. For this year, Google Fi is giving customers $10 to spend on Google Play.

In order to claim, it seems you needed to have an active account that was active a couple of days ago. For example, my Fi account is always paused and resuming it today did not get me the credit. Sadface. But for you, the active and happy Fi user, jumping into your account should show a box at the top referencing “A year-end gift for you.” That gift, again, is $10.

Enjoy that $10, which you can use for all sorts of stuff, not just apps and games. I often use Google Play credit pay for services, like Google One.