The price of the Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung has jumped up and down from the minute it launched earlier this year. We’ve seen deals as big as $70 off and then at $40 off, but today it’s back to $50 off with an added bonus tossed in to sweeten this last minute promo.

If you buy a Galaxy Watch 4 from Best Buy, they’ll give you an instant $50 off and a free $10 Best Buy gift card to spend on other stuff. At that discount, you are getting a Galaxy Watch 4 for as little as $199 with an extra $10 to go buy something else, like a replacement band or some snacks in Best Buy’s ever-changing, super awkward checkout line. The gift card will be sent to you as an e-giftcard.

If you haven’t read our Galaxy Watch 4 review, you might want to. This is a big deal of a watch, as it brought Samsung back to Wear OS and should help revive a platform that Google had basically left for dead. Performance is excellent, Samsung’s solid One UI skin is here with Wear OS underneath, it’ll track all the health stuff, and most importantly, it has Google Play and Google apps, which older Samsung watches lacked.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $40 off too, if that’s the watch you have been eyeing. It does not appear to have to $10 bonus, though.