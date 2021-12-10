Announced via the annual Game Awards ceremony, Google says that coming soon in 2022, mobile gamers will be able to play their favorite mobile games on PC via the release of Google Play Games on PC.

From what’s detailed, this Google Play Games app will feature all of your same information and cloud saves, allowing you to take your same gaming session from your phone straight to the PC. That should be pretty sweet for you RPG and other genre lovers out there.

As soon as we have more details, we’ll let you know. Right now, all we can do is pencil in “2022.”