Google Photos is one of the best apps to casually open around this time of the year. Not only do we have holidays and the end of the year coming up, we often get together more frequently with friends and family, leading to more pictures of those we care about the most. Google Photos takes those and turns them into fabulous memories to help us relive the good times, assuming we’re still capable of having those.

For this week, Google is pushing out at least one new feature and reminding us about some others they’ve recently pushed.

Remember Cinematic Photos, the automatically created images that look like they moving parts and sort of come alive? Google is improving those those with machine learning, where it’s attempting to fill-in parts of the background and giving the virtual camera more freedom to move. That should lead to less weird-looking cinematics. Pretty sweet.

Here are some other Google Photos tips to remember:

The new Google Photos widget for People & Pets that was announced last week should be rolled out by now. I checked this morning do indeed have it (above).

for People & Pets that was announced last week should be rolled out by now. I checked this morning do indeed have it (above). Don’t forget that Google also added event Memories to the top carousel in Google Photos last week and that you can control what shows up in there.

to the top carousel in Google Photos last week and that you can control what shows up in there. Finally, Google Photos shouldn’t show you everything and there are controls to hide photos of people, pets, and time periods. To adjust those, head into settings>Memories and jump into the “Hide people & pets” or “Hide dates” sections to adjust those.

Take some pictures today.

