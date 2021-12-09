Still not formally announced, it appears that YouTube TV is getting two new channels this week: The Game Show Network and GetTV. I can confirm the addition of these channels, as I checked my own lineup and saw them there, with an episode of America Says playing on GSN and Good Times currently on getTV. DYNOMITE!

We’ll update this post once YouTube TV makes the move official, as they may have something else in store beyond just the two new channels. We shall see.

Go enjoy yourselves.

🎉 BIG NEWS 🎉 Game Show Network is now on @YouTubeTV! All your favorite faces are now just a click away. — Game Show Network (@GameShowNetwork) December 8, 2021

