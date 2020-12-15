Google Photos is introducing new features for Memories, the feature inside the app that highlights past photos and videos in your library, helping you remember the good times.

Following this update, Photos users will see new something called Cinematic Photos which uses machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene. Once that’s calculated, Photos animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect.

Yeah, things are getting fancy, people.

Google is also introducing new collages, which started rolling out earlier this month users, plus, users will also see new types of Memories that will surface things like sunsets, pictures of you baking and hiking, as well as other activities based on what it is you photograph.

Expect to see all of this new stuff this month.

// Google