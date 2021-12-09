I haven’t been on Instagram too much lately, but if the photo-sharing app sticks to its announced plan, I could see myself giving it a look. According to a tweet from Instagram’s comms team, the app is going to bring back the chronological feed option in early 2022, as a way of letting users choose what they see and how they see it. I know, a totally novel concept.

As you can view below, Instagram specifically says that they’re working on an option that allows users to see posts from people they follow in chronological order.

We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) December 8, 2021

While this is fun news, Instagram cleared up any notion that it would be automatically switching everyone back to a chronological feed. It’ll be up to the users. Instagram says, “We want to be clear that we’re creating new options — providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them — not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year!”

That totally works for me, Instagram.