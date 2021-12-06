Spotify has its Unwrapped each year for users, so of course, YouTube Music wants its users to have something fun, too. With that said, the YouTube Music 2021 Recap has arrived, turning your music listening stats into a fun and shareable experience.

Just like Spotify’s Unwrapped, YouTube Music’s Recap takes your music stats and lets you dive deep into what it says about you. You’ll be able to see what your favorite songs were this year, favorite genres, and all of that jazz.

Starting today, music fans can tap into their 2021 Recap landing page on the YouTube Music app and scroll through to see their personalized stats (top artists, songs, music videos, and playlists) from this year. To celebrate our dedicated community of music lovers, we’ve even included top playlists made by our very own YouTube Music listeners!

Looking in my YouTube Music app, I’m not seeing the Recap yet, so this is already off to a good start. Hopefully it comes soon. Anyone here seeing it?

// YouTube