Droid Life Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holiday shopping season in full swing right now and we’re here to help you get some shopping done. If you have a tech lover in your life, we’ve compiled a list of sweet gift ideas that you can’t go wrong with. Obviously, there are phones, but there’s also office ideas, home entertainment ideas, and plenty else.

We’ve broken the DL Holiday Gift Guide out by price, to help you find the section that is within your budget. We’ve got expensive ideas (phones, of course) all of the way down to items under $20.

$400 and Up

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro ($599+)

When Kellen and I foreseeably get asked by our relatives this holiday season which phone they should buy, the easy answer will be the Pixel 6 (review) and Pixel 6 Pro (review). At the entry price of $599, the Pixel 6 is what we label as a no-brainer. It has the software support, great camera, and good performance. However, if they want a bit larger of a device and have the means for it, the Pixel 6 Pro is also an amazing choice. You can’t go wrong with either device, which is what makes this such an easy recommendation. Thank you for making our lives a bit easier this year, Google.

Buy: Pixel 6 | Pixel 6 Pro

More Expensive, Yet Awesome Phone Options

Galaxy Z Fold 3 ($1599) — A true statement piece smartphone. The best foldable money can currently buy.

Galaxy S21 Ultra ($1199) — Samsung’s ultimate flagship smartphone with excellent cameras and superior hardware.

Kana Pro Standing Desk ($459+)

If you or someone you love is trying to incorporate a standing desk into their life, I highly recommend checking out the Kana Pro from FlexiSpot. I’ve set up a few standing desks before and the Kana Pro was easily the least frustrating, which is saying quite a bit. Obviously, the up/down operation of the desk works great, but what I appreciated is the convenient add-ons and customization options that FlexiSpot offers at time of purchase. For example, you can quickly add a Desk Bike to your order to really help your body stay active during the workday, monitor arms, desk mats, cable management tools, and so much else. Personally, when FlexiSpot asked if I wanted to try the desk out, I requested a Sit2go Pro chair to go along with it and it’s been a lot of fun to get some biking in while working on reviews and other Droid Life posts. If you’re still stuck working from home and want to help yourself be a bit more active, give it a look.

Buy: FlexiSpot

Klipsch Cinema 800 Sound Bar ($969)

Klipsch introduced a new set of Cinema-line sound bars this year and provided me with the Cinema 800 for testing purposes. Setting up the bar was easy enough, but enjoying the sound from the bar was even easier. For me, who likes stupid amounts of bass and low end has greatly appreciated what this 3.1 setup provides, plus the various presets for sound characteristics. Additionally, it supports Google Cast, so casting music to the sound bar is easy and perfect for when I’m entertaining. There’s a whole range of Cinema bars to choose from, but the Cinema 800 is the least expensive option to get the Dolby Atmos support.

Buy: Klipsch

Eufy SmartDrop ($349)

Eufy, one of the sub-brands of Anker, has an upcoming delivery locker device that I’ve been testing for the past month or so. So far, I love it, with the highlights being motion-activated voice controls that let delivery people know how to use the locker, a high-quality camera for recording video, plus a relatively easy build process. If this would be good for your setup, order one now with deliveries set for January, 2022.

Buy: Eufy

Galaxy Watch 4 ($249+)

Wear OS is back thanks to Samsung. Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are solid smartwatch devices, with good battery life, health and fitness tracking, plus software that has really matured into something worthy of being attached to your wrist all day. With a starting price of $249, it’s another one of those no-brainer purchases if you’re looking specifically for a Wear OS timepiece.

Buy: Samsung

Alternative Option: Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch ($229) — Fossil’s latest Wear OS smartwatch that should eventually receive the very important Wear OS 3 upgrade.

Oculus Quest 2 ($299+)

When VR was still getting on its feet, I didn’t like it at all. It gave me motion sickness, so I ignored it for a long time. However, I remained curious. Recently, my wife took a work trip and left me all alone, super bored. I decided I would try an Oculus Quest 2 and asked folks for game recommendations. I’m so glad I decided to get one. Thanks to the various improvements VR has received over the years (higher resolution displays with increased frame rates), my motion sickness is much better and the titles/games available on the Quest 2 is amazing. There is no shortage of awesome games and even my wife likes playing them. This is a fun-for-the-whole-family gift and you won’t regret it. Use the referral link below to purchase your Quest 2 and you’ll receive $30 of in-store credit to use on games for your VR headset.

Buy: Oculus

Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip

I recently moved and I promised that as a gift to myself, I’d invest in a cool light setup for the living room. I got a Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip, plus a Sync Box and it’s been one of the cooler things I’ve ever bought. When not syncing to a movie or show, I just have it display cool colors and guests really seem to get a kick out of it. It works well with music from Spotify, too. If you want to be that cool guy, definitely get that Sync Box, too.

Buy: Amazon

Really Dope Accessory: Hue Sync Box ($229)

$200 Budget

Polar Unite Fitness Tracker ($149)

Polar has a wide variety of fitness tracking devices, ranging in prices from pretty cheap to stupid expensive. The Polar Unite falls into the relatively inexpensive category at $149, but brings a bunch of fantastic features for that cost. You get a color touchscreen display, insanely good battery life (I still have yet to charge mine after nearly a week of usage), sleep tracking, GPS support, heart rate monitoring, plus a ton more. I’ve been using this watch to track my CrossFit activities and it’s been keeping up great, with tons of tracking options available from right inside of the watch. This is an ideal stocking stuffer for the fitness enthusiast.

Buy: Amazon

Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds ($179)

It wasn’t only sound bars that Klipsch was making this year, as the company also released its first set of ANC earbuds, the T5 II. Usually priced at nearly $300, they can be had for $179 right now, which is a very solid price for what you’re getting here. The build quality on these is incredible, with the earbuds housed in a gorgeous metallic case. For specs, you get the very good ANC, Bragi head gesture controls, Dirac HD sound, and up to 7 hours of battery on a single charge (21 hours total with case). For those who love the Klipsch brand, it’s a good deal.

Buy: Klipsch

Alternative Option: Pixel Buds Series A ($79)

Able Carry Daily Backpack ($128)

I used to have a weird obsession with getting new backpacks all the time and then a pandemic helped in ending that. That said, I was offered the Able Carry Daily Backpack over the past year and really like it a lot. This 20L backpack is awesome for day trips, looks slick, and has more features than I knew was possible in a backpack.

This particular pack comes in a couple shades of black, navy, and this hot Cordura Olive. It’ll fit up to 15″ laptops, has numerous pockets in different sizes, a key leash, zipper stows, side hooks, a chest strap, and a good amount of padding in the back and straps. Overall, it’s a bag that’s a really nice size for anyone on-the-go.

Buy: Able Carry

Bigger Option: Able Carry Max Backpack 30L ($260)

$100 Budget

iFixit Manta Kit ($64.99)

DIYers, if you don’t already have an iFixit toolkit in your home, you’re doing the whole thing wrong. The Manta Kit is my go-to bit set when dealing with all of the electronics in my home. There are bits in here that I didn’t even know existed, perfect for swapping batteries or installing video doorbells. Seriously, this thing has been so clutch for me.

Buy: Amazon

Pixel Stand 2nd-Gen ($79)

You just bought a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, so now you need a sweet accessory for it. Doesn’t get much sweeter than the upcoming Pixel Stand 2nd Gen, right?

Pre-Order Here: Google

$50 and under

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 6/6 Pro ($49)

I’m still waiting for it to arrive after the longest damn pre-order period, but Bellroy’s leather cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look so hot. I ordered the Sea Mist version above and can’t wait for it to show up. They have other really nice colors too, including a Terracotta that should develop a nice patina over time.

Buy: Bellroy

Anker Nano Pro Charger ($19.99)

This isn’t the fastest charger on the block, but at 20W, it’s basically giving you full Pixel 6 charging power. I really just love them because of the size – look how small that is! These are great for spaces (like in the kitchen) where you might need to plug-in multiple things at a time and don’t want to give up the slot where you power your phone. Oh, they also come in several fun colors, not just white.

Buy: Amazon

iFixit Essential Kit ($24.99)

If you only need the essentials, iFixit’s $25 Essential Kit is a perfect stocking stuffer. It has the main tools you’ll need to complete minor phone repair jobs.

Buy: Amazon

Captains of Crush Hand Gripper ($26)

We could all improve our grip strength for general life activities and one of the best ways to do it is through a hand gripper, like these Captains of Crush models. This is the ultimate random stocking stuffer that is actually useful. Keep it on your desk, get in a grip strength workout a few days a week while on Zoom calls, and boom, thank me later.

Buy: Amazon