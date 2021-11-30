Above in the header image, you’re getting an early look at what the YouTube app may look like when/if it receives a Material You makeover.

As we already know, Google has been busy pushing Material You updates to plenty of apps, but YouTube is one of its most important and widely used platforms, so it’s no surprise that the company is slow to push big changes — unless it’s trying to copy other apps like it did with Shorts, which is nothing but TikTok videos as evidenced by the TikTok watermarks on nearly all Shorts. Anyway… this post isn’t about Shorts.

What Video Pages Currently Look Like

If this change indeed happens, on video pages at least, there’s nothing too crazy to report. YouTube is tossing existing elements, such as the Like and Dislike buttons into pill-shaped bubbles. Currently in the YouTube app, those buttons exist without any pill boxes. Beyond that, I’m not really seeing much.

We’ll keep you posted if this change appears to be made available more widely. I checked my phones and I see nada so far. Womp womp.

Thoughts on the look?

