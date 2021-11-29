The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have been available with a $50 discount for a solid couple of weeks now, thanks to the holiday shopping season kicking off. For Cyber Monday, retailers are sweetening the deal by tossing in a free charger alongside that original discount.

For today, Amazon has both the Watch 4 (review) and Watch 4 Classic (review) at $50 off (starting at $199) and you get a Samsung Fast Charge Pad Duo with it.

This Duo charger, which can wirelessly charge both your new watch and phone at the same time with decent speeds, typically retails for around $60. It’s on sale right now for $42, but that’s still a $42 freebie on top of that $50 discount.

Amazon is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic in this bundle deal in every single configuration I can find. If you want 40mm or 44mm Watch 4s, you’ll find those in all colors. For the Classic, the same applies, with both 42mm and 46mm watches available with the charger in numerous colors. Even the LTE models are included.

Amazon Deal Link