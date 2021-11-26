The Pixel 6 went on early Black Friday sale pretty early and then proceeded to sell out. Best Buy must have found some more stock because they are once again accepting orders at their Black Friday prices, although I have no idea when you’ll get those orders.

The best Pixel 6 Black Friday deal we have at the moment is up to $100 off at Best Buy. That discount drops the price to as low as $499, which is incredible.

To get that $100 off, you have to “activate” with a carrier, like Verizon. It’s kind of a weird deal, but it does get you a really good price, assuming the activation fee doesn’t wipe it all out. If you want, you can also choose to “activate later” and get $50 off without dealing with that carrier nonsense.

While Best Buy is allowing you to try and buy this phone again, it’s hard to tell if you’ll actually be able to do so. They may only be allowing you to buy if your local Best Buy has stock. I’m struggling to find stores that have it. Good luck out there.

We’ve got a Pixel 6 review for you to read if you aren’t sure what to do here yet. In short, I’d argue that the Pixel 6 is the best phone you can buy for the money right now. It’s a great phone that seems to get better the more you look at the price.

Best Buy Deal Link