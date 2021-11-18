The Pixel 6 is $100 Off Right Now!

The first solid Pixel 6 Black Friday deal is live, thanks to Best Buy. We might be a week early, but shopping this early is probably the move for 2021’s shopping season. Take advantage of this one if you can, especially with shipping times already slipping.

Best Buy, like Target is planning to do, has dropped the price of the unlocked Pixel 6 by $50. However, if you “activate” today with Best Buy, they’ll raise that discount to $100. Depending on how you were planning to buy a Pixel 6, you could grab one for as low as $499 or $549.

That $499 price is for the 128GB model. Best Buy is also discounting the 256GB model, which would drop in at $599 or $649.

This is, to put it as clearly as possible, one hell of a deal. The Pixel 6 is a really nice phone (our review) on its own, but when you combine all of its specs with its original $599 price, it was already the best value in smartphones. With it up to $100 off, it feels like we are robbing someone.

Not very many of the Pixel 6 models are actually in-stock today. Most will have to ship to you, unless you get lucky and find a local store with a batch of them. Either way, this is the Black Friday deal for the Pixel 6 and you’ll want to get after it.