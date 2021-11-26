Verizon Drops $200 Off Pixel 6 Pro

Verizon customers eyeing the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, there is a decent deal for you on this Black Friday. Buying either phone as an upgrade to an existing line will save you $200 on either phone.

As far as we can tell, there aren’t a bunch of weird strings attached here. This is an upgrade through a device payment plan rather than one of those shady deals they always do where they say “$700 off…if you add a line that you don’t need.” Instead, they are still doing that annoying bill credit discount, with a month discount being applied to knock the $200 off, but it’s at least something.

So what you’ll do is hit the link for the phone you want below, sign-in, walk through the process to upgrade your existing phone line, and then purchase the phone on a device payment plan. That will spread the cost of the phone out over a couple of years (yes, this is a 2-year contract) and the $200 promo will come off throughout that period.

Look, it’s not the absolute best deal like a normal $200-off today deal would be. There just aren’t many Pixel 6 deals to be had, though.

Here’s our Pixel 6 Pro review too.

Verizon Pixel 6 deal links: