The 5 Best Anker Charging Black Friday Deals at Amazon

One of the best parts about Black Friday is that companies like Anker, who make excellent charging products, discount almost everything they sell. We’re talking real discounts too, not the kinds where companies puff up prices a few weeks before only to drop them back down in what amounts to nothing more than a sneaky price trick.

For Black Friday, Anker has dropped their fastest and smallest chargers to incredible prices, plus their charging stands and power banks and power stations and power strips are all on sale too. These are the 5 best Anker Black Friday deals to shop.

Anker Nano II 45W Charger: $12 off

Everyone needs super fast chargers that are tiny. Anker’s Nano products are exactly that, and today, you can grab their 45W Nano II, built with GaN technology, for as low as $28. That’s a $12 discount, and yes, this is the lowest this product has ever been.

What’s so great about it? Well, outside of the fact that it’ll charge a freakin’ laptop or your phone as fast as is possible, it’s so tiny it won’t take up much space in an outlet. It’s small enough that you can easily use the 2nd outlet to charge or power whatever else you need.

Trust me, buy these.

Amazon Deal Link

Anker Nano II 65W Charger: $23.50 off

I could probably just copy and paste what I wrote above for this one because it’s the same idea, only faster. This is the Anker Nano II with 65W charging speeds, so it’ll charge your laptop or Macbook even faster. It’s also smart enough to charge your phone at whatever speeds it’ll accept. It does all of that, again, in the tiniest of forms.

At $23.50 off, you can grab this 65W little guy for $31.49, which is its best price ever. Get one.

Amazon Deal Link

Anker 10W Wireless Charger: $9 off

Wireless chargers are a thing I don’t personally love, but I know so many of you do. This one is a famous Anker wireless charger because it’s somewhat fast and also stupidly cheap. At $9 off, you can grab this charger for $7. Yes, this charger is $7.

Amazon Deal Link

Anker USB C Power Strip: $25 off

I’m a big fan of modern power strips because they not only have ports to power your everyday electronics, they also have speedy USB and USB-C ports. This particularly power strip from Anker has 3 regular power outlets along with two USB-A and a single USB-C port. It’s not that simple, though.

You get a 6 foot cord to stretch it where you need it and the USB-A ports power at 15W, while the USB-C is capable of 45W Power Delivery. This is a super sweet power strip that is built to look pretty and sit nicely on your desk.

At $25 off it’s down to $45.

Amazon Deal Link

Anker Outdoor 521 Portable Power Station: $78 off

Alright, if you are an outdoor fan, love to camp, or just need a backup power option, you can’t ever go wrong with a power station. The Anker 521 Portable Power Station is $78 off, dropping its price to $182. I can’t even begin to describe the level of goodness in this deal. I think I’m going to buy one myself.

This power station has 256Wh of power with dual power outlets, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car socket for more power. It can power home appliances, charge your phone dozens of times, your laptop a handful of times, etc. Since it has such a huge battery, it would normally take forever to charge it back up, but Anker allows you to charge it with both an AC outlet and through the USB-C port. That means you can charge it up in around 2.5 hours.

Amazon Deal Link