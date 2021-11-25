Best Black Friday Phone Deal Might be the OnePlus 9 Pro at $270 Off

OnePlus has made a bunch of smartphone-related decisions over the past year or so that we don’t love. They ditched their clean Android skin to look more Samsung-esque and then took things a step further by merging with Oppo and letting them turn OxygenOS into something we don’t recognize at all. But OnePlus still makes really solid phones with specs for days, clean designs, and promises of updates for years into the future.

There is a lot to consider when looking at OnePlus phone, but a huge Black Friday sale can always help answer any final questions.

For Black Friday, the OnePlus 9 Pro is $270 off, dropping its starting price down to $799. That’ll get you the 256GB version with 12GB RAM, a big 120Hz display, Hasselblad camera that is quite good, and a promise of at least 4 years of updates. That is an incredible price for this phone with all that it has. Remember, the OnePlus 9 Pro first debuted at $1,069.

For those thinking this one through, be sure to read our OnePlus 9 Pro review. If you then decide it’s time to buy, go for the Pine Green model and not this weird gradient silver thing. It’s ugly and the green is hot.

Shop OnePlus 9 Pro Deals: