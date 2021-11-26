Black Friday has bee in full swing for a solid week now, with many stores not changing it up much for today, the official day. Amazon is one of the few that is, though, so if you were looking for Samsung Black Friday deals, they sure have them. From high-end phones to mid-rangers to buds and chargers, they have a good mix of stuff on sale.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Black Friday Deal: $300 off, starting at $899

We’ve picked out 5 that we think are a great buy, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra for a straight $300 off, bringing it’s price down to $899. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on Samsung’s best phone. Most deals involving it force you into a trade-in or contract, but this is a price drop for the Black Friday.

Be sure to read our review if you need a refresher. In short, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is probably still the best smartphone of 2021 for most people, even it is approaching the 1-year old mark.

Amazon Deal Link

Galaxy Tab S7+ Black Friday Deal: Up to $230 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ lines are both discounted for the weekend, with discounts ranging from $150 off up to $230 off. Depending on the storage you need, you can grab one for as low as $499.

We don’t talk about tablets very often because there are so few players and Android tablets have always been pretty bad, but as a Galaxy Tab S7+ owner, I can confirm that these tablets are indeed very good. Their high-refresh rate displays, beautiful displays, solid builds, S Pens, and Android skins make for a tablet experience that no other Android maker can match.

The best value here is probably on the fully-loaded Galaxy Tab S7+ with 512GB storage for $729 ($230 off). However, if you want the lowest price, the regular Galaxy Tab S7 is down to $499.

Amazon Deal Link

Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday Deal: $50 off

The Galaxy Watch 4 BF 2021 deal isn’t as good as we have seen, but at $50 off for all models (both Classic and regular), this price is still so dang good. Samsung’s Wear OS watches are very good, probably the best you can buy on Android, and so we’ll take any discount. Double that with the fact that each is priced to beat the competition at full price and you’ve got a good reason to buy one this week.

The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $199 right now, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is as low as

Amazon Deal Link

Galaxy Charge Pad Duo Black Friday Deal: $25 off

Samsung keeps making handy chargers that will charge multiple devices at a time. In the past, their offers haven’t been the best reviewed, but the 2021 version of their Charge Pad Duo has been well received and also happens to be $25 off.

You can get this Duo charger with charging adapter for $35, which is its best price ever. This device will charge your Galaxy Buds and Galaxy S21 Ultra at the same time with up to 9W of wireless speeds. No, that isn’t Earth-shaking speed, but you are getting multiple device support.

Amazon Deal Link

Galaxy SmartTag+ Black Friday Deal: $15 off

Need a stocking stuffer idea? Samsung’s best tracker, the SmartTag+, is $15 off and down to $25. This is the best price ever for a tracker that’ll has Bluetooth and UWB for ultra-precise tracking of almost anything you can attach it to.

Amazon Deal Link