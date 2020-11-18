Here’s How to Get OnePlus Buds for $1 Today

The OnePlus Buds can be had today for just $1, but you better be quick. The sale, which OnePlus tells us is a 1-day sale and not a sign that the Buds are on the way out, will give you two opportunities to claim them at this wild price.

Here’s how this all works. At 11AM Eastern (8AM Pacific) and 1PM Eastern (10AM Pacific), you’ll hit that link below and head over to the OnePlus Store. From there, OnePlus is giving you a shot to claim a coupon to be used on a pair of OnePlus Buds (review) that drops the price to $1.

The amount of time listed for each slot suggest you may have to then use that coupon within an hour, though there aren’t terms anywhere that are confirming that at the moment. We were hoping that you could claim a coupon and use it in a couple of days, once the OnePlus Store calms down from the hell it’s about to go through. (We’ll update if we get clarification.)

Either way, instead of $60 or $80, you have two chances to be able to buy the OnePlus Buds for $1. Good luck!

Shop OnePlus Buds Sale