The rumored Google Pixel 6a may have begun its life in renders earlier this week, but already we’re learning additional pieces of info that might mean more to us than just its appearance and display size. Evidence has reportedly surfaced that suggests Google will push its Tensor chip onto its affordable A-series, but the cameras might return in a familiar setup.

This new information has apparently been spotted within a Google Camera app, because Google foolishly leaves this type of stuff inside its apps all of the time, knowing full well that it will be unearthed. The crew at 9to5Google found it and believes it shows a Pixel 6a – codenamed “Bluejay” – on the way that will be a heck of a device, assuming the price matches other A-series phones.

Google Tensor in Pixel 6a

The big find here is that Google Tensor (GS101), the first smartphone chip from Google that debuted in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will be in the Pixel 6a. This is huge news, as Tensor enables a wide variety of on-device smarts and additional support for the life of a phone, as well as solid performance that the A-series has never really had.

Previous A-series phones all featured mid-range stuff from Qualcomm, and while they performed fine, using Tensor would certainly be a major upgrade. Tensor is a high-end chip built for high-end phones like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Should Google go through with Tensor in the A-series, they are very much following Apple’s phone strategy of using the same top tier chip in phones from top to bottom, no matter the price.

Pixel 6a cameras are familiar

Outside of Tensor, Google is likely to use a familiar setup in the cameras. This leaky Google Camera app has revealed a Sony IMX363 main sensor, which you should know as the same 12.2MP camera that Google used from the Pixel 3 up through the Pixel 5a. Additionally, we should get a Sony IMX386, an ultra-wide angle lens that is found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Finally, an 8MP IMX355 selfie camera will be up front, just like it is on the regular Pixel 6.

We still have no idea when a Pixel 6a might arrive, but this is all painting the picture of a device that could be excellent. Again, should the price match previous A-series releases, this one will be hard to ignore.