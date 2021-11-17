Google issued a surprise update yesterday to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro without providing any info around it. However, last night, we noticed that Verizon shared the details, suggesting that the tiny 15MB update was here to fix the Pixel 6’s slow and finnicky fingerprint reader.

Of course, we’ve flashed the update already. I know that many of you have as well. So the question now has to be – did Google actually improve the fingerprint reader with software?

At least a couple of our readers who updated right away – and before we knew this was aimed at fixing the fingerprint reader – had already mentioned that they thought it was quicker. Since you all know the fix at this point, many of you are fully convinced this thing reads fingers faster than ever. Few are non-believers, though, and we can’t help but wonder if this is some placebo magic tricking our minds.

I can tell you that I updated the minute the OTA files dropped, hours before we knew what the purpose of the update was. I didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, but maybe that’s a good thing. Maybe the fingerprint reader was quick enough post-update that it blended perfectly into my life and was no longer a nuisance. I have been doing my best this morning to hit it from various angles and in different scenarios to test it and things do seem…better or quicker.

Anyways, I hope this takes care of one of the Pixel 6’s most annoying “features,” but you’ll have to tell us. Did Google do it?