T-Mobile is celebrating today, as it reaches a new and important mark for its fast 5G. T-Mobile says that it has already reached its goal of covering 200 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G, weeks ahead of time.

For those not familiar, Ultra Capacity 5G is T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G, which arrives on top of/in addition to their nationwide or low-band 5G. When connected to Ultra Capacity 5G and you have a supporting phone, you’ll see a “5G UC” logo letting you know to prepare for a better experience. And as you also likely know, mid-band is the important 5G band, where you get both coverage and speeds, unlike low-band (coverage with slow speeds) and mmW (super fast, you will never connect to it).

Thanks to all of the 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that T-Mobile acquired in their Sprint deal, they are far ahead of AT&T and Verizon when it comes to mid-band rollout. Both of those carriers bought a whole bunch of C-Band (mid-band) spectrum this year that they hope to push live soon in an attempt to catch T-Mobile. They are already running into issues and delays, though.

T-Mobile says it will continue with its 5G UC rollout, with plans to hit 300 million people over the next two years.

// T-Mobile