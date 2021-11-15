Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Vehicle Now Available in Waze

Waze is partnering with Sony Pictures to bring the iconic Ecto-1 vehicle from the Ghostbusters franchise to their navigation app, allowing users to turn their in-app car into a ghost busting machine.

You’ll find this new vehicle, along with all of the other options, inside of Waze’s customization menu. And of course, the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters later this week.

Here’s what it looks like in-app.

I’m gonna throw this out there: The first Ghostbusters was great. Every single piece of Ghostbusters franchise since then? Not good and should go away.

Have at it!

// Mashable