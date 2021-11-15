After seeing Google’s Black Friday 2021 tease last week, we thought tradition would be broken and there wouldn’t be a sale on the newly released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While Google may still hold off from discounting their new phones, other retailers are going to give us what we need.

Target is previewing its Black Friday sale and they are indeed discounting the Pixel 6.

For now, the best Black Friday deal on the Pixel 6 is a $50 price drop through Target and there don’t appear to be any weird requirements. As far as we can tell, this is a straight $50 discount.

At $50 off, the Pixel 6 with 128GB storage then becomes a $549 phone. It was already a ridiculously well-priced phone at $599, but this is, well, almost too good.

Target suggests that quantities at this price will be limited, plus we don’t know which colors will be available. You should definitely be ready for when it drops, though. The Target Black Friday sale runs 11/21 through 11/27. They didn’t say which day this one will go live.

Also, if Target is doing this deal, don’t be shocked if others follow in their footsteps. Google might not, but there is always a good chance that Best Buy or Amazon do.

Cheers Eric!