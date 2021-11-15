November is National Native American Indian Heritage Month, and to commemorate this important time, Google has released a group of new wallpapers into the Curated Culture section of its Wallpapers app on select Pixel smartphones.

Available for Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 3, there are three new wallpapers: Wolf, Raven, and Raven’s Eye. You’ll notice that each will play very nicely with Android 12’s Material UI theme engine, with the wallpapers also featuring a nice 3D appearance. 10/10, will definitely be rocking these.

To apply these wallpapers on your own Pixel, long press on your home screen and tap “Wallpaper & Style.” From here, hit “Change wallpaper,” then go into the Curated Culture section. You should now see the 3 new wallpapers, but if you don’t, they will be there soon. I can confirm they are on my Pixel 6 Pro already, but not on my Pixel 6.

Enjoy.

// @madebygoogle (Instagram Story)