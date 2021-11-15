Samsung hasn’t forgotten you, loyal Tizen-powered smartwatch owners. In fact, they love you so much, they have a sweet new update headed your way starting today. Inside, owners of the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3 will find new features, as well as new watch faces to keep things fresh.

Now, not each watch gets every feature that Samsung lays out, but for the most part, it’s a good update for all watches. For features, Samsung details advanced Fall Detection for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, as well as Group Challenges for the whole family of watches. As mentioned, there are updated watch faces to try on, available to all of the devices. You’ll notice these watch faces first launched with the Galaxy Watch 4 line, but are now available to all.

Samsung says this update is rolling out starting this week, so Galaxy Watch owners, be on the lookout!

Has anyone gotten it yet?

// Samsung