Adaptive Sound, a feature with the intention of improving your smartphone’s speakers, has randomly appeared on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units. As far as anyone can tell, the feature isn’t part of an update that rolled out, but instead, has simply come into existence, possibly from a place beyond our own dimension.

The way it works is pretty sweet. Adaptive Sound uses your phone’s microphone to “assess the acoustics near you,” then automatically adjusts your phone’s EQ settings based on your environment. As detailed, you won’t hardly notice it if you have your volume cranked, but there could be minor improvements when listening at lower levels. And for the privacy-minded, Google ensures that all sound clips taken will never leave your device and all processing is handled on a device level.

The timing of this is good. It’s like a bonus feature that Google rolled out, as other features are being seemingly stripped, such as actual 30W fast charging. I realize there is a lot of semantics at play with that issue, but seriously, I will not forgive and will not forget what Google has done here with fast charging on the Pixel 6 Pro. It’s so odd and so lame.

// Android Police