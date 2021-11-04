A week ago today, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro landed through a launch party of sorts, with the majority of pre-orders arriving on the doorsteps of those willing to give Google’s new phones an early shot. We asked for your initial thoughts then, because it’s always fun to share your immediate impressions of a new phone, especially one that you might hang onto for a couple of years. But now, it has been a full week and I’m sure your thoughts on the Pixel 6 line have adjusted.

Crazy to think that your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is now a week old, right? You’ve taken lots of pictures. Your battery has cycled several times and tried to learn from your habits. You’ve tweaked the wallpaper enough to get it and it’s Material You colors just right. You likely used the phone on WiFi and then felt that warmth of the modem on 5G or LTE. You took it for a car ride, used navigation, and played some music. You have had the chance to do most stuff within a week, I’d assume.

So, what are your thoughts now? Has Google nailed it with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? What are you liking and disliking so far? Have you decided that this is the phone for you or have you already boxed it up, sent it back, and asked for that refund?

Let us know.