It’s Pixel 6 Day! Your First Impressions Are?

Ahhh yes, we made it to Pixel 6 Day! If you got in that immediate pre-order, there is a good chance your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is scheduled for arrival today (or earlier for some lucky ones). We’d love to hear those first impressions of a pair of phones that are without a doubt Google’s most important.

Unfortunately for those who didn’t get in immediate pre-orders, it’s looking like there are delays for the next round of shipments. Google either massively underestimated demand or the chip shortage is impacting their new phones, but either way, if you try to buy a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from today, it might be a while before you get one.

Also, we’re seeing reports that T-Mobile orders are running into all sorts of delays, with shipping dates slipping from today until weeks out. That’s…not good. If you are running into other issues at retailers or carriers, be sure to let us know. I know that I’m watching my Best Buy pre-order closely, as it was supposed to be ready for pickup today and I’m getting the impression that that won’t happen.

Again, if you received your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, congrats! Here are the first 10 things you should do with it.

What are you liking (or disliking) so far?