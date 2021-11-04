If you’re in the market for a new phone, allow us to provide you with 5 reasons to consider the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from Google. If you’ve been with us for a while, you’ll know this 5 Reasons series dates back a few years, but for the Pixel 6 lineup, we’ve decided to try it in a new video format. Now, we’re giving you 5 reasons to buy the Pixel 6, but in just 5 minutes.

5 minutes isn’t very long, so in the below video, you’ll hear me plow through the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s upgraded camera system, Android 12 software, the hardware, and more.

Give it a watch and share your thoughts below. Are these reasons enough to convince anybody to buy this phone? Heck, they should! These are great phones at killer prices.