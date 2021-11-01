Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners in the US have been granted access to the One UI 4.0 beta this week, allowing them to get their first taste of Android 12 on Samsung’s latest foldables.

If you’re new to the One UI 4.0 game, no fret, as we’ve gone over changes previously when it was released for the Galaxy S21 series. Long story short, it’s going to be an exciting update with Samsung bringing a few of the sweet customization changes Google highlights with Material You on its Pixel devices. It’s still One UI, but it’s definitely Android 12, if that makes sense.

To get in on the Android 12 action, enroll your device into the Beta via the Samsung Members app. If you aren’t seeing the banner in the app, we’re seeing users access it from the Benefits tab.

Happy flashing and happy testing!

// SamMobile