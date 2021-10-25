You’ve seen enough initial reviews and are now looking forward to your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order arriving in a couple of days. There is only so much you can read about Tensor and the camera and Android 12 and battery life, so we have something different for you today. To get you prepared for your new phone, these are the First 10 Things To Do with your Pixel 6.

In this video, we walk you through the 10 areas we think you should focus on with your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro the minute you get it out of the box and jump past the setup screen. These are our recommendations to help you get the most out of a Pixel 6 from day one and into the future.

We cover security and that new in-display fingerprint reader, customizing the Pixel 6’s lock screen, playing with wallpapers and how they can theme Android 12 throughout apps and settings, the most important change to make to the app drawer, how to access Google Assistant (it’s changed!), which display settings to adjust, our favorite gestures, and what you need to know about this new camera.

As always, this First 10 Things video is long, but that’s because we talk through each area and why they are so important. I can’t wait for you all to get your phones.